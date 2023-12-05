Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $316.15, but opened at $324.00. Atrion shares last traded at $334.00, with a volume of 3,054 shares.

Specifically, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.83. The firm has a market cap of $560.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.