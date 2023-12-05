Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) will announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a P/E ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

