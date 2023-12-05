AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.50% of AZZ worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

