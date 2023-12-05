Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

BSBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

