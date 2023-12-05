Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 37,274 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average volume of 4,328 call options.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.