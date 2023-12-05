Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

