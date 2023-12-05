Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 668,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,244,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,194,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

