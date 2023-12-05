Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

BIG stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

