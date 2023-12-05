Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Trading Down 9.5%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 336,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Biopharmx Stock Performance
Biopharmx Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biopharmx
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.