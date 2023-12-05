BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

