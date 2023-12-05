BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

