BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.75%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,266.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

