BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 247 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ACWV stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.