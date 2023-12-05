BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 170 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Acceptance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $160.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

