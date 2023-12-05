BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 55.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 14.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.62. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

