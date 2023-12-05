BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,404 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.05% of Uniti Group worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.43. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.31%.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

About Uniti Group



Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

