Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
