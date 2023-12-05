BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

BBIO stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

