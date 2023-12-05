BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Head to Head Survey

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.16 $7.69 million N/A N/A Chegg $766.90 million 1.55 $266.64 million ($0.24) -42.79

Profitability

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

This table compares BTC Digital and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Chegg 1.41% 2.02% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BTC Digital and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 1 8 2 0 2.09

Chegg has a consensus target price of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 44.29%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Volatility and Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community. The company also provides skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

