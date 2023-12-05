Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,487.0 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
BZZUF opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Buzzi has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.
Buzzi Company Profile
