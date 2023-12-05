Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.31 and a 200-day moving average of $238.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

