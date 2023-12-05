California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CALB stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CALB. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

