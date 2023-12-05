Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.48 and last traded at C$34.48. 3,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.01%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

