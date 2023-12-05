Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Kansas City and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Kansas City 37.10% 8.45% 4.45% FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Pacific Kansas City pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Pacific Kansas City and FTAI Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Kansas City $6.78 billion 10.25 $2.71 billion $3.33 22.40 FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.43 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.96

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Pacific Kansas City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Kansas City 0 5 12 0 2.71 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus price target of $95.39, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Kansas City is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Kansas City beats FTAI Infrastructure on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

