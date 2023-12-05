Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

