Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

CPRI stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

