Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CCL stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

