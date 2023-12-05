CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

