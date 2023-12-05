Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Peter Ellis Sells 3,442 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$124,118.52.

TSE CLS opened at C$36.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.31 and a 12-month high of C$38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7464213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

