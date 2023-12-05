Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

