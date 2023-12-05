Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.85. 3,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Centrica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPYYY

Centrica Stock Down 0.7 %

About Centrica

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.