Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 13,031 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLW opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1079 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.