Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

