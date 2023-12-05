Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 412 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

MAN opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

