Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $419,059.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,193,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,613,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $419,059.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,613,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,971 shares of company stock worth $9,744,438. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

Fastly stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

