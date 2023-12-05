Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 2,299 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.73.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.04.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
