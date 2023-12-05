Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 2,299 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.73.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

