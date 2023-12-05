Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

