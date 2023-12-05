Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,169 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

