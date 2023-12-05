Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 251 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.