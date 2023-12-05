Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 258 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 517,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 58,188 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 288,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 272,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 901.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 437,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

