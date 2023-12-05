Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 14,396 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %

SHLS opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

