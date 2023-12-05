Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

