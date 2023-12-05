Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 299.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,227,629 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $126.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

