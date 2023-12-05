Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of NGL Energy Partners worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.