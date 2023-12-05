Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

