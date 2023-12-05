Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,344.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

