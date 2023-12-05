Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $382,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KJUL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KJUL opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.