Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.