Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

APA stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

