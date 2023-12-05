Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

